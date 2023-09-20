Eguchi Eisa Group visits Camp Foster

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Eguchi Eisa Group performs in an Eisa march on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Sep. 24, 2023. Originating from Okinawa, Eisa started as a traditional dance performed by Japanese Buddhist monks to honor the spirits of their ancestors. Since then, Eisa has evolved into a form of modern entertainment commonly performed during the Obon Festival in the summer months. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alex Fairchild)