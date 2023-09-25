Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aviano Spark Tank 2024

    ITALY

    09.26.2023

    Video by Airman Synsere Howard 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Isaac Quella, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron operations manager, presents a craft-scan-go idea for the 2024 Spark Tank submission. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Synsere Howard)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2023
    Date Posted: 09.27.2023 02:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 898530
    VIRIN: 230926-F-SH233-1004
    Filename: DOD_109907556
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: IT

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Aviano Spark Tank 2024, by Amn Synsere Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    inventory
    CES
    processes
    innovation
    streamline
    qr code

