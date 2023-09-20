Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vice Chief of Information Paula Dunn Farewell Address

    UNITED STATES

    09.22.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Previc 

    NR OI-2

    U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Paula Dunn, vice chief of information, gives a farewell address to the Navy Reserve Public Affairs Community. Dunn was the first woman to be promoted to the rank of rear admiral in the Navy Reserve Public Affairs Community and has served as the 11th Vice Chief of Information since October 2019.

    Date Taken: 09.22.2023
    Date Posted: 09.27.2023 00:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 898528
    VIRIN: 230924-N-AE068-1002
    Filename: DOD_109907512
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vice Chief of Information Paula Dunn Farewell Address, by PO1 Christopher Previc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    farewell
    Navy Reserves
    Public Affairs
    address
    VCI

