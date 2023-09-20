Vice Chief of Information Paula Dunn Farewell Address

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Paula Dunn, vice chief of information, gives a farewell address to the Navy Reserve Public Affairs Community. Dunn was the first woman to be promoted to the rank of rear admiral in the Navy Reserve Public Affairs Community and has served as the 11th Vice Chief of Information since October 2019.