    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Land Navigation

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2023

    Video by Spc. Hans Williams 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    U.S. Soldiers, assigned to various units and military occupational specialties from all over the Army, participate in a land navigation course during Best Squad Competition on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 26 2023. The competition tests the squad’s proficiency in their warrior tasks and battle drills and identifies the most cohesive, highly trained, disciplined, and fit team that is ready to fight and win – while demonstrating commitment to the Army Values and Warrior Ethos.

    Interview featuring SGT Ryan Ortwein, Nazareth, Pennsylvania native, representing the U.S. Army Pacific Command team. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hans Williams)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 23:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 898525
    VIRIN: 230926-A-OI911-1137
    Filename: DOD_109907454
    Length: 00:03:54
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Hometown: NAZARETH, PA, US

    ArmyBestSquad
    2023BSC

