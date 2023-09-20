U.S. Soldiers, assigned to various units and military occupational specialties from all over the Army, participate in a land navigation course during Best Squad Competition on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 26 2023. The competition tests the squad’s proficiency in their warrior tasks and battle drills and identifies the most cohesive, highly trained, disciplined, and fit team that is ready to fight and win – while demonstrating commitment to the Army Values and Warrior Ethos.
Interview featuring SGT Ryan Ortwein, Nazareth, Pennsylvania native, representing the U.S. Army Pacific Command team. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hans Williams)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2023 22:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|898524
|VIRIN:
|230926-A-OI911-1137
|Filename:
|DOD_109907450
|Length:
|00:03:54
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Hometown:
|NAZARETH, PA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition, by SPC Hans Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
