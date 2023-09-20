Soldiers competing in the 2023 Army’s Best Squad Competition take part in the Expert Physical Fitness Assessment and Land Navigation events on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 26, 2023. Each Soldiers’ individual readiness is vital to the effectiveness of the squad, and readiness of the Army as a whole. An important element in maintaining that edge, is physical readiness: maintaining the level of fitness required to effectively perform your duties as a Soldier and a member of a team. (U.S. Army reel by Spc. Destiny Husband)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2023 21:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|898520
|VIRIN:
|230926-A-VI253-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109907387
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition EPFA and Land Navigation, by PFC Destiny Husband, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT