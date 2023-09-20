U.S. Army Best Squad Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/898512" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers participate in day one of the Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 26, 2023. This is the second year in a row with a revamped competition that meets the ever-changing needs of the Army to continue building cohesive teams. The Army’s Best Squad Competition expands upon the established legacy of the BWC by highlighting tight-knit groups of professionals who treat each other with dignity and respect, have high esprit de corps and are highly trained. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dennis Buzard)