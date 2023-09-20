Soldiers representing several Army commands across the Army complete the Expert Physical Fitness Assessment as part of the 2023 U.S. Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, on Sept. 26, 2023. During the EPFA, participants will start with a one-mile run, then complete dead-stop push-ups (a modified version of the hand-release push up), a 100-meter sprint, lift 16 sandbags onto a 66” tall platform, 50-meter farmers carry with two 40-pound water cans, a 25-meter-high crawl, a 25 meter three-five second rush, and another one-mile run. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Benjamin Hale)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2023 19:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|898506
|VIRIN:
|230926-A-GJ082-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109907268
|Length:
|00:04:03
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Expert Physical Fitness Assessment (B-Roll), by PV2 Benjamin Hale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
