U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Expert Physical Fitness Assessment (B-Roll)

Soldiers representing several Army commands across the Army complete the Expert Physical Fitness Assessment as part of the 2023 U.S. Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, on Sept. 26, 2023. During the EPFA, participants will start with a one-mile run, then complete dead-stop push-ups (a modified version of the hand-release push up), a 100-meter sprint, lift 16 sandbags onto a 66” tall platform, 50-meter farmers carry with two 40-pound water cans, a 25-meter-high crawl, a 25 meter three-five second rush, and another one-mile run. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Benjamin Hale)