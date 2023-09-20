Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Expert Physical Fitness Assessment

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2023

    Video by Pvt. Benjamin Hale 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Soldiers representing several Army commands across the Army complete the Expert Physical Fitness Assessment as part of the 2023 U.S. Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, on Sept. 26, 2023. During the EPFA, participants will start with a one-mile run, then complete dead-stop push-ups (a modified version of the hand-release push up), a 100-meter sprint, lift 16 sandbags onto a 66” tall platform, 50-meter farmers carry with two 40-pound water cans, a 25-meter-high crawl, a 25 meter three-five second rush, and another one-mile run. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Benjamin Hale)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 19:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 898506
    VIRIN: 230926-A-GJ082-1001
    Filename: DOD_109907268
    Length: 00:04:03
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Expert Physical Fitness Assessment, by PV2 Benjamin Hale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ArmyBestSquad
    BSC2023

