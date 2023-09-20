Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    633d SFS at William Tell 2023 B-Roll

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force 633d Security Forces Squadron personnel showcase part of their daily operations during the 2023 William Tell Air-to-Air Competition in Savannah, Georgia, Sept. 13, 2023. WT focuses on developing and valuing elite teams that excel under pressure in various scenarios; developing leaders in areas of critical interest such as Multi Capable Airmen and Agile Combat Employment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 18:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 898501
    VIRIN: 230913-F-BD665-2178
    Filename: DOD_109907240
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    1st Fighter Wing
    Air Dominance Center
    William Tell 2023
    ACCWT23
    Air-to-Air Dominance

