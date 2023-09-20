U.S. Air Force 633d Security Forces Squadron personnel showcase part of their daily operations during the 2023 William Tell Air-to-Air Competition in Savannah, Georgia, Sept. 13, 2023. WT focuses on developing and valuing elite teams that excel under pressure in various scenarios; developing leaders in areas of critical interest such as Multi Capable Airmen and Agile Combat Employment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2023 18:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|898501
|VIRIN:
|230913-F-BD665-2178
|Filename:
|DOD_109907240
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 633d SFS at William Tell 2023 B-Roll, by SrA Chloe Shanes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT