    633d Security Forces at William Tell 2023

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force 633d Security Forces Squadron arms up and marshals an F-22 Raptor down the flightline during the 2023 William Tell Air-to-Air Competition at the Air Dominance Center in Savannah, Georgia, Sept. 13, 2023. Alongside the 4th Fighter Wing and 104th FW, the 633d SFS Defenders were key role players in the defense of the Savannah Air National Guard Base and mission success during this historic competition. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 18:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 898500
    VIRIN: 230913-F-BD665-2722
    Filename: DOD_109907237
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 

