633d Security Forces at William Tell 2023

U.S. Air Force 633d Security Forces Squadron arms up and marshals an F-22 Raptor down the flightline during the 2023 William Tell Air-to-Air Competition at the Air Dominance Center in Savannah, Georgia, Sept. 13, 2023. Alongside the 4th Fighter Wing and 104th FW, the 633d SFS Defenders were key role players in the defense of the Savannah Air National Guard Base and mission success during this historic competition. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)