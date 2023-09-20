Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition-EPFA-Reel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Slaymaker 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Competitors from the 2023 Army Best Squad Competition complete the Expert Physical Fitness Assessment at Fort Stewart, GA on September 26, 2023. The soldiers competing for Best Squad are composed of teams from various units and military occupational specialties from across the Army. There are no soft skills, there is just good leadership that forms a team dynamic.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 18:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 898495
    VIRIN: 230926-A-RE711-3973
    Filename: DOD_109907122
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition-EPFA-Reel, by SSG Jacob Slaymaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ArmyBestSquad
    BSC2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT