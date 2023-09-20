Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Base Charleston Field Training Exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Rachel Pakenas 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    Airmen from Joint Base Charleston work through a field training exercise scenario involving Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear warfare (CBRN) attacks, Tactical Casualty Combat Care (TCCC), and security operations, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 8, 2023. Members of the 437th Agile Combat Employment cell executed Ready Airman Training culminating in their largest ever field training exercise to end a week emphasizing multi-capable Airmen to assist agile combat employment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rachel Pakenas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 15:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 898463
    Filename: DOD_109906769
    Length: 00:09:31
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Base Charleston Field Training Exercise, by A1C Rachel Pakenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    field training exercise
    CBRN
    TCCC
    Joint Base Charleston
    Tactical Casualty Combat Care

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT