U.S. Army Master Sgt. Guillermina Strohmeier, assigned to the 504th Military Intelligence Brigade, discusses her pride in being a Hispanic Soldier in the U.S. Army at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Sep. 26, 2023. National Hispanic Heritage Month, which begins in the United States each year on Sept. 15, celebrates U.S. Latinos, their culture and their history. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Nathan Morse).
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2023 15:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|898449
|VIRIN:
|230926-A-YK151-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109906648
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Master Sgt. Guillermina Strohmeier discusses her pride as a Hispanic Soldier during Hispanic Heritage Month, by PFC Nathan Morse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT