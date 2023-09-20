U.S. Army Master Sgt. Guillermina Strohmeier discusses her pride as a Hispanic Soldier during Hispanic Heritage Month

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Master Sgt. Guillermina Strohmeier, assigned to the 504th Military Intelligence Brigade, discusses her pride in being a Hispanic Soldier in the U.S. Army at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Sep. 26, 2023. National Hispanic Heritage Month, which begins in the United States each year on Sept. 15, celebrates U.S. Latinos, their culture and their history. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Nathan Morse).