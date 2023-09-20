Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Master Sgt. Guillermina Strohmeier discusses her pride as a Hispanic Soldier during Hispanic Heritage Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.26.2023

    Video by Pfc. Nathan Morse 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Master Sgt. Guillermina Strohmeier, assigned to the 504th Military Intelligence Brigade, discusses her pride in being a Hispanic Soldier in the U.S. Army at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Sep. 26, 2023. National Hispanic Heritage Month, which begins in the United States each year on Sept. 15, celebrates U.S. Latinos, their culture and their history. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Nathan Morse).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 15:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 898449
    VIRIN: 230926-A-YK151-1001
    Filename: DOD_109906648
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Master Sgt. Guillermina Strohmeier discusses her pride as a Hispanic Soldier during Hispanic Heritage Month, by PFC Nathan Morse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hispanic Heritage Month Pfc. Morse

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT