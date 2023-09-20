TAC Talks EP07: Passage of Lines

Operations Group TAC Talks is a video series discussing best practices from the experts in combined arms maneuver, the Observer, Coach/Trainers at the National Training Center/Fort Irwin (NTC).
In this Episode, the Cavalry Squadron Observer, Coach / Trainers present best practice Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures that Rotational Training Units at the National Training Center do to execute a passage of lines successfully. A passage of lines is the most important task that a Brigade Combat Team executes to facilitate transitions. Lt. Col. Derrick Murray, Command Sgt. Major Sedrick Brown, Capt. Joseph Davey, Capt. Chris Hooks, Capt. Tyler Nelson, Capt. Jasmine Lamb, Capt. Marttin Periola, Capt. Johnathan Gagne, and Capt. David Arrowchis provide observations, considerations and side-by-side comparisons between Forward Passage of Lines and Rearward Passage of Lines by Warfighting Functions (Intelligence, Fires, CBRN, Sustainment, Medical, and Command and Control).
