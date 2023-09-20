Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TAC Talks EP07: Passage of Lines

    CA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2023

    Video by Annette Pritt 

    Fort Irwin Operations Group

    Operations Group TAC Talks is a video series discussing best practices from the experts in combined arms maneuver, the Observer, Coach/Trainers at the National Training Center/Fort Irwin (NTC).

    In this Episode, the Cavalry Squadron Observer, Coach / Trainers present best practice Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures that Rotational Training Units at the National Training Center do to execute a passage of lines successfully. A passage of lines is the most important task that a Brigade Combat Team executes to facilitate transitions. Lt. Col. Derrick Murray, Command Sgt. Major Sedrick Brown, Capt. Joseph Davey, Capt. Chris Hooks, Capt. Tyler Nelson, Capt. Jasmine Lamb, Capt. Marttin Periola, Capt. Johnathan Gagne, and Capt. David Arrowchis provide observations, considerations and side-by-side comparisons between Forward Passage of Lines and Rearward Passage of Lines by Warfighting Functions (Intelligence, Fires, CBRN, Sustainment, Medical, and Command and Control).

    References:

    FM 3-90: Tactics
    https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN38160-FM_3-90-000-WEB-1.pdf

    ADP 3-90: Offense and Defense
    https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN34828-ADP_3-90-000-WEB-1.pdf

    FM 3-98: Reconnaissance and Security Operations
    https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN37194-FM_3-98-000-WEB-1.pdf

    FM 1-02.2: Military Symbols
    https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN35425-FM_1-02.2-000-WEB-1.pdf

    FM 3-55: Information Collection
    https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN35577-FM_3-55-000-WEB-0.pdf

    ATP 2-01.3: Intelligence Preparation of the Battlefield
    https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN31379-ATP_2-01.3-001-WEB-4.pdf

    FM 3-09: Fire Support and Field Artillery Operations
    https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/pdf/web/ARN21932_FM_3-09_FINAL_WEB.pdf

    ATP 3-09.42: Fires Support for the Brigade Combat Team
    https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/pdf/web/atp3_09x42.pdf

    FM 3-11: Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Operations
    https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN17082-FM_3-11-000-WEB-1.pdf
    ATP 4-02.4: Medical Platoon
    https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN32336-ATP_4-02.4-000-WEB-1.pdf

    Access the example DSM on the NTC, Operation Group MilSuite here:
    https://www.milsuite.mil/book/groups/ntc-operations-group

    To hear more from the Operations Group Observer, Coach / Trainers at the NTC subscribe to our podcast, Thinking Inside the Box on Apple Podcast, Spotify, Amazon and more.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 14:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 898440
    VIRIN: 230206-A-WS004-9113
    Filename: DOD_109906587
    Length: 00:12:03
    Location: CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TAC Talks EP07: Passage of Lines, by Annette Pritt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Best Practices
    Army Readiness
    LeadTrainWin
    Passage of Lines
    FPOL
    RPOL

