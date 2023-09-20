Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Guest Speaker for Fort McCoy's 2023 National Hispanic Heritage Month Observance shares story, perspective, Part V

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2023

    Video by Claudia Neve 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Vickie Sanchez, director of Multicultural Student Services at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, speaks to Fort McCoy community members Sept. 19, 2023, during the installation's 2023 National Hispanic Heritage Month Observance at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. Sanchez shared her personal story and more during the observance. According to the Department of Defense (DOD) Equal Opportunity Management Institute, National Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15. Each year the DOD, along with the rest of the nation, recognizes the important contributions and rich culture of Hispanic Americans. Coinciding with important dates in many communities, such as various independence days in Latin America, Hispanic Heritage Month is one of the only DOD cultural observances which spans over multiple months. (U.S. Army Video by Claudia Neve, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 13:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 898412
    VIRIN: 230919-A-CV950-4444
    Filename: DOD_109906241
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guest Speaker for Fort McCoy's 2023 National Hispanic Heritage Month Observance shares story, perspective, Part V, by Claudia Neve, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Hispanic Heritage Month
    Hispanic Heritage
    Fort McCoy
    observances
    UW-La Crosse

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT