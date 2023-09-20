Guest Speaker for Fort McCoy's 2023 National Hispanic Heritage Month Observance shares story, perspective, Part I

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Vickie Sanchez, director of Multicultural Student Services at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, speaks to Fort McCoy community members Sept. 19, 2023, during the installation's 2023 National Hispanic Heritage Month Observance at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. Sanchez shared her personal story and more during the observance. According to the Department of Defense (DOD) Equal Opportunity Management Institute, National Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15. Each year the DOD, along with the rest of the nation, recognizes the important contributions and rich culture of Hispanic Americans. Coinciding with important dates in many communities, such as various independence days in Latin America, Hispanic Heritage Month is one of the only DOD cultural observances which spans over multiple months. (U.S. Army Video by Claudia Neve, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)