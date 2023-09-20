Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    521st Air Mobility Operations Wing 15th Anniversary Ball Video

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    09.22.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Joshua Crossman 

    521st Air Mobility Operations Wing

    Prior and current leadership of the 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing submitted videos to talk about their experiences with the wing and recognize the many accomplishments of 521 AMOW Airmen over their 15-year history. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Joshua T. Crossman)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 10:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:05:00
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE 

    TAGS

    Leadership
    15th Anniversary
    521st Air Mobility Operations Wing
    521 AMOW
    Depend On Us
    15th Anniversary Ball

