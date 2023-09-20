Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    22d Air Refueling Wing Hype Video

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Adam Goodly 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    This is a hype-video for the 22d ARW. The video is narrated by General Mike Minihan and footage is of air refueling missions and Airmen from McConnell Air Force Base. The KC-135 and the KC-46 are heavily featured in the video.

    Date Taken: 09.25.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 09:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 898378
    VIRIN: 230925-F-GC264-1886
    Filename: DOD_109905991
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 22d Air Refueling Wing Hype Video, by SSgt Adam Goodly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    McConnell
    kc-135
    air refueling
    22 ARW
    kc-46
    mike minihan

