    Grand Forks AFB Juneteenth

    GRAND FORKS AFB, ND, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Raisa Christie 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    The 319th Diversity & Inclusion Council runs a Juneteenth celebration, June 15, 2023, at the Prairie Chapel on Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. The event was run by the D&I Council for a consecutive second time at the base. (U.S. Air Force video created by U.S. Airman 1st Class Raisa Christie)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 09:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 898374
    VIRIN: 230821-F-JO744-1001
    Filename: DOD_109905964
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: GRAND FORKS AFB, ND, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Grand Forks AFB Juneteenth, by A1C Raisa Christie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holiday
    Grand Forks Air Force Base
    Juneteenth
    Diversity & Inclusion
    319th RW

