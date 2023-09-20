Best Squad Competition 2023 Team Interviews

Spc. Caden McCandless, a native of Murfreesbero, Tennessee representing Army Cyber Command, speaks about his squad’s anticipation going into the 2023 Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 25, 2023. There are four tenets of a lethal squad; cohesive, highly trained, disciplined, fit (physically, mentally, socially, spiritually, etc.) (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Rebecca Soria)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2023 10:08
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|898368
|VIRIN:
|230925-A-XI851-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_109905948
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
