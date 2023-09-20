Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Best Squad Competition 2023 Team Interviews

    GA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2023

    Video by Pfc. Rebeca Soria 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Spc. Caden McCandless, a native of Murfreesbero, Tennessee representing Army Cyber Command, speaks about his squad’s anticipation going into the 2023 Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 25, 2023. There are four tenets of a lethal squad; cohesive, highly trained, disciplined, fit (physically, mentally, socially, spiritually, etc.) (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Rebecca Soria)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 10:08
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 898368
    VIRIN: 230925-A-XI851-1005
    Filename: DOD_109905948
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: GA, US

    This work, Best Squad Competition 2023 Team Interviews, by PFC Rebeca Soria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ArmyBestSquad

