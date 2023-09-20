Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Best Squad Competition 2023 Team Interviews

    GA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2023

    Video by Pfc. Rebeca Soria 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Sgt. 1st Class Kaleb Richardson, squad leader for the Army Medical Command team at the 2023 Best Squad Competition, speaks about his squad’s motivations going into the first day of this year’s competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, September 25, 2023. The Soldiers competing for Best Squad are composed of the teams from various units and military occupational specialties from across the Army. There are no soft skills, there is just good leadership that forms a team dynamic. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Rebecca Soria)

    ArmyBestSquad

