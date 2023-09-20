Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Best Squad Competition 2023 Team Interviews

    GA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2023

    Video by Pfc. Rebeca Soria 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Joshua Hutchings, a native of Boise, Idaho representing Forces Command, speaks about his squad’s motivations going into the 2023 Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, September 25, 2023. Readiness is a priority for the Army. The Army is a people-based institution and individual Soldier readiness is the foundation of Army Readiness. The Army works every day to build an agile, adaptive Army of the future and the required tasks throughout this competition challenges the competitors to meet those standards. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Rebecca Soria)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023
    Location: GA, US

    This work, Best Squad Competition 2023 Team Interviews, by PFC Rebeca Soria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

