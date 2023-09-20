Best Squad Competition 2023 Team Interviews

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Staff Sgt. Joshua Hutchings, a native of Boise, Idaho representing Forces Command, speaks about his squad’s motivations going into the 2023 Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, September 25, 2023. Readiness is a priority for the Army. The Army is a people-based institution and individual Soldier readiness is the foundation of Army Readiness. The Army works every day to build an agile, adaptive Army of the future and the required tasks throughout this competition challenges the competitors to meet those standards. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Rebecca Soria)