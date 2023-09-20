Best Squad Competition 2023 Team Interviews

Staff Sgt. Andre Ewing, a native of Belton, Texas representing U.S. Army Special Operations Command, speaks about his squad’s motivations going into the 2023 Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 25, 2023. The Soldiers competing for Best Squad are composed of teams from various units and military occupational specialties from across the Army. There are no soft skills, there is just good leadership that forms a team dynamic. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Rebecca Soria)
