Sgt. Quentin Holden, Atlanta, Georgia native representing the Army National Guard, speaks about his squad’s challenges and motivations heading into the 2023 Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 25, 2023. Readiness is achieved through building cohesive teams that are highly trained, disciplined and fit. Teams that exemplify these principles are ready to fight and win. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Rebecca Soria)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2023 10:08
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|898363
|VIRIN:
|230925-A-XI851-9975
|Filename:
|DOD_109905938
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Best Squad Competition 2023 Team Interviews, by PFC Rebeca Soria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT