Staff Sgt. Derek Dion, a native of Colchester, Connecticut representing U.S. Army Pacific, speaks about his squad’s motivations going into the 2023 Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 25, 2023. During Best Squad Competition, squads complete a fitness assessment, 12-mile foot march, weapons proficiency, hands-on Squad tasks, written exam, and essay, and culminate with a board interview with sergeants major from across the Army. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Rebecca Soria)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2023 10:03
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|898360
|VIRIN:
|230925-A-XI851-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109905934
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Best Squad Competition 2023 Team Interviews, by PFC Rebeca Soria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT