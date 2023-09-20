Staff Sgt. Bradley Emerson, a native of Houston, Texas representing the Military District of Washington, speaks about his squad’s challenges heading into the 2023 Best Squad competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 25, 2023. The competition tests the squad’s proficiency in their warrior tasks and battle drills and identifies the most cohesive, highly trained, disciplined, and fit team that is ready to fight and win– while demonstrating commitment to the Army Values and Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Rebecca Soria)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2023 10:02
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|898359
|VIRIN:
|230925-A-XI851-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109905933
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Best Squad Competition 2023 Team Interviews, by PFC Rebeca Soria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
