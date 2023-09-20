Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAY Bells Across America

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.21.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Codie Soule 

    AFN Yokosuka

    230922-N-KP021-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 22, 2023) Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) held the annual Bells Across America program to honor service members who passed away in the past 12 months. The ceremony, hosted by the Navy Gold Star Program, pays tribute to the military members who died in service to our nation and recognizes the families who lost their loved ones. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Codie L. Soule)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 00:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAY Bells Across America, by PO2 Codie Soule, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FDNF
    CFAY
    Yokosuka
    Bells Across America

