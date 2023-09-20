CFAY Bells Across America

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



230922-N-KP021-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 22, 2023) Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) held the annual Bells Across America program to honor service members who passed away in the past 12 months. The ceremony, hosted by the Navy Gold Star Program, pays tribute to the military members who died in service to our nation and recognizes the families who lost their loved ones. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Codie L. Soule)