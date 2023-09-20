Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAMU Specialist Wins Generation 3Gun Championships

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IBERIA, MO, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2023

    Video by Lt. Col. Michelle Lunato 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    Spc. Jon Wiedell won both the Open Division and Overall Champion titles at the 2023 Generation 3Gun Match in Iberia, Missouri September 8 -10. The Emily, Minnesota native is a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Action Shooting Team out of Fort Moore, Georgia.

    Read the full story at https://www.dvidshub.net/news/454243/us-army-soldiers-sweep-generation-iii-3-gun-championships

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2023
    Date Posted: 09.25.2023 18:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 898316
    VIRIN: 230910-M-ZG886-8399
    Filename: DOD_109904935
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: IBERIA, MO, US 
    Hometown: EMILY, MN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAMU Specialist Wins Generation 3Gun Championships, by LTC Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    marksmanship
    multigun
    Jon Wiedell
    Generation 3Gun

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT