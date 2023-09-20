Spc. Jon Wiedell won both the Open Division and Overall Champion titles at the 2023 Generation 3Gun Match in Iberia, Missouri September 8 -10. The Emily, Minnesota native is a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Action Shooting Team out of Fort Moore, Georgia.
Read the full story at https://www.dvidshub.net/news/454243/us-army-soldiers-sweep-generation-iii-3-gun-championships
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2023 18:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|898316
|VIRIN:
|230910-M-ZG886-8399
|Filename:
|DOD_109904935
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|IBERIA, MO, US
|Hometown:
|EMILY, MN, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, USAMU Specialist Wins Generation 3Gun Championships, by LTC Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT