    The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources tags Corps of Engineers for fish study

    MCGREGOR, MN, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2023

    Video by Melanie Peterson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    Kimberly Warshaw, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District project manager, and Rick Bruesewitz, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources area fisheries supervisor, talk about a planning assistance to states project to tag fish in Big Sandy Lake, near McGregor, Minnesota. The tagging efforts are part of a study to see how fish move in and around Big Sandy Lake.

    TAGS

    USACE
    partnerships
    Sandy Lake
    Mississippi Valley Division
    St. Paul District
    planning assistance to states

