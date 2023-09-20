The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources tags Corps of Engineers for fish study

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Kimberly Warshaw, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District project manager, and Rick Bruesewitz, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources area fisheries supervisor, talk about a planning assistance to states project to tag fish in Big Sandy Lake, near McGregor, Minnesota. The tagging efforts are part of a study to see how fish move in and around Big Sandy Lake.