10th CAB 3-10 conducts HELOCAST training with 41st BEB

The 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 3-10th General Support Aviation Battalion conducted a Helocast with the 41st Brigade Engineer Battalion over the Saint Lawrence Seaway Sept. 25, 2023. Helocasting is an airborne, low signature technique used by small unit, special operations forces to insert into a military area of operations.
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2023 16:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|898300
|VIRIN:
|230925-A-FL725-3894
|Filename:
|DOD_109904804
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|NY, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
