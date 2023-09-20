Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    10th CAB 3-10 conducts HELOCAST training with 41st BEB

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NY, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2023

    Video by Sgt. Jamie Robinson 

    10th Combat Aviation Brigade

    The 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 3-10th General Support Aviation Battalion conducted a Helocast with the 41st Brigade Engineer Battalion over the Saint Lawrence Seaway Sept. 25, 2023. Helocasting is an airborne, low signature technique used by small unit, special operations forces to insert into a military area of operations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2023
    Date Posted: 09.25.2023 16:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 898300
    VIRIN: 230925-A-FL725-3894
    Filename: DOD_109904804
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: NY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th CAB 3-10 conducts HELOCAST training with 41st BEB, by SGT Jamie Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    Sapper
    10CAB
    ClimbtoGlory
    41BEB
    FlytoGlory

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT