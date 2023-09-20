What's in Rucker's Rucksack? Episode 2

230925-N-GC965-1001 SAN DIEGO (Sept. 25, 2023) Naval Information Warfare System Command (NAVWAR) Command Master Chief Loren Rucker discusses with different leaders the tools they used to lead their team as part of a series "What's in Rucker's Rucksack". In this episode, Rucker speaks with NAVWAR Director of Contracts Troy Gunter on the topics of leadership characteristics and mentor styles. (U.S. Navy video by Ramon Go)
|09.25.2023
|09.25.2023 15:22
|Series
|898295
|230925-N-GC965-1001
|DOD_109904681
|00:06:16
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|1
|1
