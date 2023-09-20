Created as part of the U.S. Installation Management Command's "Flooding the Zone" initiative, which will be posted to the Fort Johnson Facebook page. The intent was to create a production to engage the audience with visuals and a short example. (U.S. Army video by Porsha Auzenne)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2023 13:14
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|898279
|VIRIN:
|230925-A-GH690-7815
|Filename:
|DOD_109904308
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|FORT JOHNSON, LA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tip of the Week: Quick Links, by Porsha Auzenne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
