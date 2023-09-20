Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Summit 2023 Ep 4

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero, 56th Fighter Wing public affairs specialist, shares his experience during a visit to the Air Force Sergeant Association’s Summit 2023 conference, Aug. 9, 2023, in Dallas, Texas. On the final day of the conference, Carrero learns more about the networking opportunities the Summit presents and answers the question: what is the purpose of the Summit 2023 conference? Throughout the series, Carrero uses interviews and personal anecdotes to explore the Summit 2023 conference and answers the questions of its importance and how it benefits Airmen. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2023
    Date Posted: 09.25.2023 16:49
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 898278
    VIRIN: 230809-F-CQ970-1001
    Filename: DOD_109904303
    Length: 00:03:10
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Luke Air Force Base
    Conference
    AFSA
    Summit
    AETC
    Vlog

