Warfighter Performance Research at the US Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center

Naval Health Research Center's Warfighter Performance researchers speak about the collaboration of 6 different teams with the US Marine Mountain Warfare Training Center, examining the impact of cold weather on cognitive and physical readiness and recovery.
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2023 12:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|898272
|VIRIN:
|230914-N-MS318-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109904150
|Length:
|00:05:37
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
