Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, and 497th Multi-Role Bridge Company, 92nd Engineer Battalion, conduct a wet gap crossing exercise at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 21, 2023. A wet gap crossing uses Army bridging and obstacles equipment to allow military vehicles, personnel and supplies to cross a body of water. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Joshua Oller)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2023 11:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|898265
|VIRIN:
|230921-A-AY372-7076
|Filename:
|DOD_109904005
|Length:
|00:02:13
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Raiders and Black Diamonds conduct wet gap crossing, by SGT Joshua Oller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT