U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Richard Padilla, a force protection trainer with the 24th Special Operations Wing, Detachment 1, also known as Deployment Cell or “D-Cell,” recounts a training held during a certification exercise at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 22-25, 2023. To ensure the safety of the D-Cell team, a weapons safety official checks each firearm to ensure no live ammunition is stored. The mission of the D-Cell Alpha Team is to respond to global emergencies at a moment’s notice.
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2023 10:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|898249
|VIRIN:
|230824-F-IA158-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_109903865
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 24th SOW D-Cell sharpens force protection skills, by A1C Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS
