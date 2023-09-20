24th SOW D-Cell sharpens force protection skills

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Richard Padilla, a force protection trainer with the 24th Special Operations Wing, Detachment 1, also known as Deployment Cell or “D-Cell,” recounts a training held during a certification exercise at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 22-25, 2023. To ensure the safety of the D-Cell team, a weapons safety official checks each firearm to ensure no live ammunition is stored. The mission of the D-Cell Alpha Team is to respond to global emergencies at a moment’s notice.