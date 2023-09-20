Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 5 from sailing vessel during Tropical Storm Ophelia

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Noel 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    A crew from Coast Guard Station Fort Macon rescued rescued five people from an anchored 38-foot catamaran that was beset by weather conditions caused by Tropical Storm Ophelia within Lookout Bight in Cape Lookout, North Carolina, Friday, Sep. 22, 2023. A Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew also arrived on scene and provided an overhead light for the transit back to the station. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Coast Guard Station Fort Macon)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2023
    Date Posted: 09.25.2023 08:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 898234
    VIRIN: 230923-G-IY621-1001
    Filename: DOD_109903632
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 

    TAGS

    North Carolina
    SAR
    USCG
    Fifth District
    Sector North Carolina
    Lookout Bight

