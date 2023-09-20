Coast Guard rescues 5 from sailing vessel during Tropical Storm Ophelia

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A crew from Coast Guard Station Fort Macon rescued rescued five people from an anchored 38-foot catamaran that was beset by weather conditions caused by Tropical Storm Ophelia within Lookout Bight in Cape Lookout, North Carolina, Friday, Sep. 22, 2023. A Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew also arrived on scene and provided an overhead light for the transit back to the station. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Coast Guard Station Fort Macon)

