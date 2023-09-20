U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Michael Borgshulte, the commanding general of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and Col. Thomas M. Bedell, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, conduct the speech for the opening ceremony of the 2023 MCAS Miramar Airshow in San Diego, September 23, 2023. America's Airshow 2023 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers, and the world-famous Blue Angels; to interact first-hand with Marines, other service members, and first responders; and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jackson Rush)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2023 00:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|898201
|VIRIN:
|230923-M-HL316-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109902959
|Length:
|00:02:52
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, America's Airshow 2023 B-Roll: Opening Ceremony, by LCpl Jackson Rush, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
