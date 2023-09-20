Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division assumes authority for mission on NATO’s eastern flank

    ZAGAN, POLAND

    09.23.2023

    Video by Spc. Anthony Ford 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    The U.S. Army holds a transfer of authority ceremony as 2nd Brigade Combat team, 1st Armored Division transfers authority to 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division in Zagan, Poland, Sept. 23, 2023. The 3rd Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army Video By Spc Anthony Ford)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2023
    Location: ZAGAN, PL 

    3rd Infantry Division
    3ID
    EUCOM
    Rock Of The Marne
    StongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

