The U.S. Army holds a transfer of authority ceremony as 2nd Brigade Combat team, 1st Armored Division transfers authority to 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division in Zagan, Poland, Sept. 23, 2023. The 3rd Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army Video By Spc Anthony Ford)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2023 01:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|898191
|VIRIN:
|230923-A-HS753-6873
|Filename:
|DOD_109902801
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|ZAGAN, PL
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division assumes authority for mission on NATO’s eastern flank, by SPC Anthony Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
