USS Bataan Flight Operations in the Arabian Gulf

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/898190" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

USS Bataan conducts flight operations in the Arabian Gulf. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew F. Brown)