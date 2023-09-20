Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Bataan Flight Operations in the Arabian Gulf

    ARABIAN GULF

    09.13.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla   

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    USS Bataan conducts flight operations in the Arabian Gulf. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew F. Brown)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2023
    Date Posted: 09.25.2023 02:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 898190
    VIRIN: 230913-M-AU949-8748
    Filename: DOD_109902720
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: ARABIAN GULF

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bataan Flight Operations in the Arabian Gulf, by SSgt Victor Mancilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Bataan
    Arabian Gulf
    5th Fleet

