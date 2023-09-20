A T-28 Trojan, a T-6 Texan, and a P-51 Mustang conducts aerial maneuvers alongside other WWII historical planes during the 2023 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow in San Diego, Sept. 23, 2023. The Warbirds performers promote and encourage the preservation and operation of World War II aircraft. America's Airshow 2023 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers, and the world-famous Blue Angels; to interact first-hand with Marines, other service members, and first responders; and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nayomi Koepke)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2023 11:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|898184
|VIRIN:
|230923-M-TK731-3755
|Filename:
|DOD_109902521
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, America's Airshow 2023 B-Roll: Warbirds Over Miramar, by Cpl Nayomi Koepke, identified by DVIDS
