America’s Airshow 2023 GoPro B-Roll: Para-Commandos

The U.S. Special Operations Command Para-Commandos conduct a parachute demonstration at the 2023 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow in San Diego, Sept. 23, 2023. The Para-Commandos are the US Special Operations Command's (SOCOM) premier aerial parachute demonstration team, performing at public events across the nation to inform the public about the US SOCOM. America's Airshow 2023 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers, and the world-famous Blue Angels; to interact first-hand with Marines, other service members, and first responders; and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Joshua Brittenham)
|09.23.2023
|09.24.2023 11:13
|B-Roll
|Location:
|MCAS MIRAMAR, CA, US
