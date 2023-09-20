Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    America’s Airshow 2023 GoPro B-Roll: Para-Commandos

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MCAS MIRAMAR, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    The U.S. Special Operations Command Para-Commandos conduct a parachute demonstration at the 2023 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow in San Diego, Sept. 23, 2023. The Para-Commandos are the US Special Operations Command's (SOCOM) premier aerial parachute demonstration team, performing at public events across the nation to inform the public about the US SOCOM. America's Airshow 2023 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers, and the world-famous Blue Angels; to interact first-hand with Marines, other service members, and first responders; and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Joshua Brittenham)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2023
    Date Posted: 09.24.2023 11:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 898182
    VIRIN: 230923-M-WW783-1001
    Filename: DOD_109902516
    Length: 00:04:11
    Location: MCAS MIRAMAR, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, America’s Airshow 2023 GoPro B-Roll: Para-Commandos, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    parachute
    SOCOM
    Para-Commandos
    MCASMiramarAirShow

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT