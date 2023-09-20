Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    146th Security Forces Squadron and 146th Emergency Management Flight implement ACE training in Ventura County

    CAMARILLO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nicole Wright 

    146 Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, California Air National Guard

    U.S. Air National Guard Airmen from the California Air National Guard's 146th Security Forces Squadron and the 146th Emergency Management Flight participating in a multi-day exercise known as Crisis Beach II and Dragonfire at the Ventura County Fire Department Training Center, Camarillo, California, Sept. 8, 2023. Performing in scenarios that amplify and fortify the Agile Combat Employment method, Airmen from the Hollywood Guard were evaluated on their implementation to perform each other's shared duties while generating new skill sets. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Wright)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2023
    Date Posted: 09.22.2023 17:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 898103
    VIRIN: 230909-Z-CA329-1001
    Filename: DOD_109901651
    Length: 00:05:25
    Location: CAMARILLO, CA, US 

    Air National Guard
    ACE
    ANG
    AIR FORCE
    CAL GUARD
    HOLLYWOOD GUARD
    146 SFS
    Multi-capable
    146 CEX

