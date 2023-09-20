146th Security Forces Squadron and 146th Emergency Management Flight implement ACE training in Ventura County

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air National Guard Airmen from the California Air National Guard's 146th Security Forces Squadron and the 146th Emergency Management Flight participating in a multi-day exercise known as Crisis Beach II and Dragonfire at the Ventura County Fire Department Training Center, Camarillo, California, Sept. 8, 2023. Performing in scenarios that amplify and fortify the Agile Combat Employment method, Airmen from the Hollywood Guard were evaluated on their implementation to perform each other's shared duties while generating new skill sets. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Wright)