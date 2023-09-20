U.S. Air National Guard Airmen from the California Air National Guard's 146th Security Forces Squadron and the 146th Emergency Management Flight participating in a multi-day exercise known as Crisis Beach II and Dragonfire at the Ventura County Fire Department Training Center, Camarillo, California, Sept. 8, 2023. Performing in scenarios that amplify and fortify the Agile Combat Employment method, Airmen from the Hollywood Guard were evaluated on their implementation to perform each other's shared duties while generating new skill sets. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Wright)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2023 17:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|898103
|VIRIN:
|230909-Z-CA329-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109901651
|Length:
|00:05:25
|Location:
|CAMARILLO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 146th Security Forces Squadron and 146th Emergency Management Flight implement ACE training in Ventura County, by SSgt Nicole Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
