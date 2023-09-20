Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Short Stop 24

    NORWAY

    09.22.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Robert Brown, Staff Sgt. Donato Maffin and Lance Cpl. Jacob Richardson

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    Five U.S. Marines died in a helicopter accident while conducting retrograde operations during Operation Strong Express on Sept. 23, 1972, in Grytoya, Norway. Among those who died was the co-pilot, U.S. Marine 1st Lieutenant Henry N. Pilger. Years after the accident a local Norweigan hiker found Pilger's Naval Academy ring on the island of the crash. This short documentary recalls the story of the ring, its journey back to the family, and the memorial dedicated to the fallen Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jacob Richardson, Master Sgt. Robert Brown and color by Staff Sgt. Donato Maffin)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2023
    Date Posted: 09.22.2023 17:58
    USMC
    Documentary
    Norway
    History
    Marines
    operation strong express

