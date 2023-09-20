Short Stop 24

Five U.S. Marines died in a helicopter accident while conducting retrograde operations during Operation Strong Express on Sept. 23, 1972, in Grytoya, Norway. Among those who died was the co-pilot, U.S. Marine 1st Lieutenant Henry N. Pilger. Years after the accident a local Norweigan hiker found Pilger's Naval Academy ring on the island of the crash. This short documentary recalls the story of the ring, its journey back to the family, and the memorial dedicated to the fallen Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jacob Richardson, Master Sgt. Robert Brown and color by Staff Sgt. Donato Maffin)
