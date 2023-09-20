Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EXERCISE! Active Shooter EXERCISE!

    OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2023

    Video by J.B. Artley 

    55th Wing Public Affairs

    Offutt Air Force Base held an Active Shooter, Anti-Terrorism, and Anti-Hijacking Exercise Sept. 18-21, 2023. Multiple agencies worked together to create and execute the active shooter portion of the training.

    Date Taken: 09.19.2023
    Date Posted: 09.22.2023
    OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, US 

    TAGS

    Exercise
    US Navy
    Active Shooter
    55th SFS
    55th Med group

