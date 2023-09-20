Offutt Air Force Base held an Active Shooter, Anti-Terrorism, and Anti-Hijacking Exercise Sept. 18-21, 2023. Multiple agencies worked together to create and execute the active shooter portion of the training.
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2023 14:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|898069
|VIRIN:
|230919-F-JH094-7236
|Filename:
|DOD_109900387
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, EXERCISE! Active Shooter EXERCISE!, by J.B. Artley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT