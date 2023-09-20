NATO works with industry partners on counter-drone technology

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/898064" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Synopsis

The misuse of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) has created new challenges for airspace security. It represents a significant and growing risk to NATO operations and day-to-day defence activity.





NATO is working with industry to develop capabilities to counter this threat. Exercise C-UAS TIE 23 (Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems Technical Interoperability Exercise) brought together civilian and military specialists, as well as over 60 industry participants in order to test counter-drone technologies to make sure different systems could communicate and work together instantly.





Footage includes various counter-drone technologies in action, drone flights and interviews with military and civilian specialists.

Transcript

SHOTLIST

(00:00) - MEDIUM SHOT - CIVILIAN OPERATING A DRONE REMOTE CONTROL

(00:05) - MEDIUM SHOT (NO SOUND) - CAMERA ATTACHED TO DRONE ROTATES, WHILE DRONE IS STILL ON THE GROUND

(00:09) - WIDE SHOT (NO SOUND) - DRONE DROPS SIMULATED BOMBS WHILE HOVERING IN THE AIR DURING THE EXERCISE SCENARIO

(00:19) - WIDE SHOT - DRONE DROPS SIMULATED BOMBS WHILE HOVERING IN THE AIR

(00:26) - VARIOUS SHOTS - DRONE IN PURSUIT OF SMALLER DRONE, EVENTUALLY NEUTRALISING THE SMALLER DRONE WITH A NET

(00:43) - MEDIUM SHOT - MILITARY TALKING WITH CIVILIAN

(00:48) - VARIOUS SHOTS - CIVILIAN USING A COMPUTER TO JAM A DRONE

(00:59) - MEDIUM SHOT - DRONE LANDING

(01:04) - VARIOUS SHOTS - RADAR EQUIPMENT

(01:23) - VARIOUS SHOTS - INDUSTRY PARTICIPANTS WORKING ON COUNTER-DRONE TECHNOLOGY

(01:59) SOUNDBITE – DR CRISTIAN COMAN – CHIEF SCIENTIST, JOINT INTELLIGENCE SURVEILLANCE AND RECONNAISSANCE CENTRE (JISRC), NATO COMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION (NCI) AGENCY

“This year in TIE23, we have increased into the area of operational interoperability. NATO is looking at the interoperability from two main directions. There is a technical interoperability when we have standards and architecture to pass on messages between the system and there is an operational interoperability when we define tactics, techniques and procedures and standard operating procedures such that the military coming from different nations, they speak the same language, they can communicate with each other.”



(02:28) SOUNDBITE – COLONEL JOS KUIJPERS – COMMANDER OF LIEUTENANT GENERAL BEST BARRACKS, DUTCH ARMED FORCES

“So about the integration of integrated air and missile defence and small counter-UAS, I think we can take a lot of the existing doctrine and operational experience that we have and use that for this kind of experimental new venue which is small counter-UAS, so we don't have to start from scratch, but we can take big steps and to see what applies.”



(02:53) SOUNDBITE – MATT ROPER – CHIEF, JOINT INTELLIGENCE AND SURVEILLANCE AND RECONNAISSANCE CENTRE (JISRC), NCI AGENCY

We're now talking about modern, digital, agile threats, highly manoeuvrable, small, difficult to track and detect, difficult to counter. But we somehow got to integrate and fold that into the broader airspace challenge that the Alliance has. And again, that's part of the power of this particular endeavour, understanding the technical challenges, understand how we can migrate those into the broader airspace challenge that sits in front of NATO every day. And we will continue to extend and expand our knowledge and understanding, and by so doing will increase our resilience and obviously in time improve our defensive posture against such threats.”

(03:28) SOUNDBITE – MATT ROPER – CHIEF, JOINT INTELLIGENCE AND SURVEILLANCE AND RECONNAISSANCE CENTRE (JISRC), NCI AGENCY

“Clearly, there's a terrible endeavour underway there, we’re seriously challenged by trying to help as best we can, but also trying to understand that how we can perhaps transport some of that knowledge and experience of those critical lessons out of the Ukraine operation into potential scenarios that NATO could face in the future. Understanding that threat of how the counter, to counter UAS systems is really pivotal. Understanding that it's a very real mission threat like on a scale we've never seen before and understanding our vulnerability.

Usage rights

This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes. Some footage courtesy of the NATO Communications and Information (NCI) Agency.