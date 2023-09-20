MEDCoE Best Medic Competition Day 4 Part 2

U.S. Army Soldiers, conduct a 4.5-mile Buddy Run and rappel down a cliffside as part of a mystery event during the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence Best Medic Challenge at Fort Sam Houston, TX, Sept. 21, 2023. The U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence (MEDCoE) Best Medic Challenge seeks to demonstrate the strength, adaptability, and readiness of MEDCoE Soldiers in a variety of austere environments through a series of tasks and challenges that provide appropriate rigor, resilience and realism. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brandon Murphy)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2023 03:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|898019
|VIRIN:
|230922-A-RY768-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109899075
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
