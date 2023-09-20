Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MEDCoE Best Medic Competition Night 2

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2023

    Video by Sgt. Brandon Murphy 

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    U.S. Army soldiers conduct Prolonged Casualty Care during the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence Best Medic Challenge at Fort Sam Houston, TX, Sept. 19, 2023. The U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence (MEDCoE) Best Medic Challenge seeks to demonstrate the strength, adaptability, and readiness of MEDCoE Soldiers in a variety of austere environments through a series of tasks and challenges that provide appropriate rigor, resilience and realism. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brandon Murphy)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2023
    Date Posted: 09.22.2023 01:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 

    US Army
    Army Medicine
    JBSA
    Best Medic Competition
    CSM Jack L Clark Jr.
    USATRADOC

