    4th Infantry Division Main Command Post Operational Detachment Demobilization and Awards Ceremony

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2023

    Video by Spc. Doniel Kennedy and Spc. Brenda Salgado Morales

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    A-ROLL: Lt. Col. Rylee Munns, Lt. Col. Darrin R. Gumucio, and Sgt. Jesse Pierce, all assigned to the 4th Infantry Division Main Command Post Operational Detachment, discuss their deployment experience during the MCP-OD Demobilization and Awards Ceremony, Fort Carson, Colo., Sept. 21, 2023. During the demobilization ceremony many were awarded for their individualized hard work and dedication.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2023
    Date Posted: 09.21.2023 19:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 897994
    VIRIN: 230921-A-JG199-9698
    Filename: DOD_109898305
    Length: 00:04:34
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th Infantry Division Main Command Post Operational Detachment Demobilization and Awards Ceremony, by SPC Doniel Kennedy and SPC Brenda Salgado Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    4th Infantry Division
    Fort Carson
    deployment
    be all you can be
    MCP-OD

