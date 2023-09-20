4th Infantry Division Main Command Post Operational Detachment Demobilization and Awards Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A-ROLL: Lt. Col. Rylee Munns, Lt. Col. Darrin R. Gumucio, and Sgt. Jesse Pierce, all assigned to the 4th Infantry Division Main Command Post Operational Detachment, discuss their deployment experience during the MCP-OD Demobilization and Awards Ceremony, Fort Carson, Colo., Sept. 21, 2023. During the demobilization ceremony many were awarded for their individualized hard work and dedication.